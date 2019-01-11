Call For Government To Act On Outdated Business Rates System

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “Hospitality businesses, and the millions of people they support, are in urgent need of help from the Government. The current unfair and outdated business rates system is shutting down the UK’s growth engine and resulting in a bloodbath on our high streets.

“The entire UK tax system penalises bricks and mortar businesses while those international, digital businesses enjoy the benefits without paying their fair share. Business rates is the most crippling example of this and must be reformed urgently. Without change, more hospitality businesses will close their doors, more jobs will be lost and hard-pressed consumers will be hit by higher-prices – leading to the further decline of Britain’s high streets and communities.”