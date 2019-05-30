Calling All Hotels! Hit Snooze And Let The British Heart Foundation Take Care Of Your Refurbishment

~ Did you know the British Heart Foundation offers a free hotel clearance? ~

The British Heart Foundation is calling on hotels in the process of refurbishment to call upon their professional services. By letting the charity’s dedicated workforce take away any unwanted items, businesses can cut down on removal costs – while also raising money for the charity’s vital work.

Hotels with unwanted furniture, such as beds, wardrobes, desks, chairs, coffee tables and mirrors all have potential to raise thousands of pounds for research into heart and circulatory disease and contribute to the 78,000 tonnes of goods that BHF shops save from landfill each year.

Over the last few years the British Heart Foundation has been working with hotels on a local and national level across the UK, offering a dedicated and tailored one-to-one service, to raise thousands of pounds for heart and circulatory research.

The charity retailer can fit around busy schedules, whether it’s a one-off collection or an ongoing project. Earlier this year, the BHF worked with Jury’s Inn Hotel in Exeter, collecting items worth thousands of pounds to sell in their local furniture and electrical stores.

Lauren Vine, Hotel Manager of Jury’s Inn, said: “The service provided by the BHF has been fantastic – it has been a very busy time for us and the team made a huge contribution in helping us meet our refurbishment schedule. “Our furniture has been very well looked after so it would have been such a shame to just thrown it away. We’re really pleased that our items have found new homes and that the money made will go towards vital heart research.”

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Our free hotel clearance service has been a fantastic way of raising money for our work over recent years, while also helping to save furniture from landfill. “We’re delighted to have received so much positive feedback from hotels we have worked with and hope that we can be of assistance to plenty more businesses in the years to come. We have a dedicated team that can ensure a hassle-free and efficient service to support hotels every step of the way.”

To find out more on how your hotel or business can arrange a clearance with the BHF, head to https://www.bhf.org.uk/shop/donating-goods/hotel-furniture-clearance-service