Calling Gb Bartenders: Diageo Reserve Searches For World Class Bartender Of The Year 2017

The search for this year’s Diageo Reserve World Class Bartender of the Year continues, following a nationwide educational roadshow throughout November and December 2016.

With this year’s focus on Future Thinking, bartenders are invited to visit brand hub, www.theworldclassclub.com where they are challenged to submit a cocktail that demonstrates creative and forward thinking, selecting two trends that their cocktail embodies from a list of choice, emotion, high-tech, into the unknown and sustainability.

Bartenders have until 15th February to enter the competition. All entries will then be reviewed and in-bar judged, before the top 50 bartenders are announced, who will battle it out for a place in the final line up of ten.

This year’s winner’s prize has also been unveiled, and will include:

The coveted title of Diageo Reserve World Class Bartender of the Year 2017

Access to the European World Class boot camp following the GB final

Business class flights to Mexico for the global final

Trip to Don Julio

Trip to Schiedam to the Ketel One Vodka distillery

Bespoke whisky trip to Scotland

£500 voucher for a personalised Cocktail Kingdom kit

Caracalla World Class bespoke bartender hand luggage – worth over £1,000

Professional signature serve and profile photoshoot with a top industry photographer

Head of Diageo Reserve World Class GB, Dan Dove commented: “This year, I am urging UK bartenders to think outside the box, set themselves no limits and break the mould with innovation. Of course, we’re looking for beautiful, perfectly balanced drinks, but I really want to see bartenders thinking big, sharing thought processes with us and telling us how this drink fits with the Future Thinking theme.

“Diageo Reserve World Class is so much more than a competition, and now in its ninth year, it has become more like a growing community. The process offers training, support, insight and exclusive experiences and I can’t wait to share that with this year’s successful applicants, and of course, 2017’s Diageo Reserve World Class GB Bartender of the year.”

Bartenders are able to use Diageo Reserve’s portfolio of World Class brands in their entry, including Talisker, Singleton, Cardhu, Zacapa, Johnnie Walker Gold Label and Blue Label, Haig Club, and Bulleit Bourbon and Rye, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ketel One Vodka and Ketel One Citroen, Cîroc and Cîroc Pineapple, Don Julio Blanco and Reposado, and Jinzu.

To enter the Diageo Reserve World Class Bartender of the Year competition, visit www.theworldclassclub.com. The entry period closes on 15th February 2017.