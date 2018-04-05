Camel Valley Becomes the First English Wine to be Granted Royal Warrant

Camel Valley has been awarded a Royal Warrant, by Command of His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales. The warrant has been granted for the supply of English sparkling wines.

Camel Valley wines have been served on numerous Royal occasions and over many years. They were on the menu at the State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace last July in honour of the King and Queen of Spain and served at a star-studded reception to celebrate the Duchess of Cornwall’s birthday at Clarence House the following day.

Camel Valley wines were also served at the Commonwealth Conference chaired by HRH the Prince of Wales in Sri Lanka in 2013.

Bob Lindo, who along with his wife Annie founded owner Camel Valley Vineyard, based in Bodmin, Cornwall, said: “We are delighted, it’s a great honour very proud to be the first ‘By Royal Appointment’ English Sparkling Wine.

“It’s a great honour for Camel Valley and it speaks for the whole industry that there is now an English sparkling wine ranked alongside some of the finest suppliers of wines to the Royal Household.”

The criteria for the award of a Royal Warrant are strict, with an emphasis on consistent supply over at least 7 years and a high emphasis on sustainability.

Camel valley was awarded the Cornwall Sustainability Awards ‘2017 best managed Small Business’ trophy.