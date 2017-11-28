CAMRA And Drinkaware Announce The First Ever London Low Alcohol Beer Competition

CAMRA North London will be hosting the first ever competition to find the best low alcohol beer brewed in London at the London Drinker Beer & Cider Festival in March in Camden.

The competition is open to any beer of 3% ABV or lower with the aim of showing that a beer doesn’t have to be strong to be tasty. Alcohol education charity, Drinkaware, are sponsoring the competition.

Rommel Moseley, Drinkaware Director of Business Development and Partnerships said: “Drinkaware is delighted to be sponsoring this first-ever competition to find the Champion Low Alcohol Beer of London. Drinks that are low in alcohol don’t have to be low on taste and it’s good to see a growing number of brewers producing flavourful beers with lower ABVs, which can help customers to moderate their consumption of alcohol and minimise the harms associated with it.”

The Festival’s organiser, Christine Cryne, added: “We welcome entries from any brewery, big or small, in any format, draught, can or bottle, the more the merrier! And we have put together a fantastic list of experienced judges to find us the very best beer. Anyone interested in putting in a beer, or even two, to this inaugural competition, which is free to enter, should contact me.”