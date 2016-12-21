CAMRA And The Ramblers Encourage People To Go On A Pub Walk This Christmas

CAMRA And The Ramblers Encourage People To Go On A Pub Walk This ChristmasGood beer and adventurous walks have brought together the Ramblers and CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, in providing a selection of short walks across England which stop off or finish at a real ale pub.

CAMRA and the Ramblers have joined forces to celebrate the role that pubs play for walking groups. As well as providing a place to drink, many pubs are the hub of their community – act as meeting places for walking or cycling groups, as well as hosting a variety of teams and community events.

This initiative is inspired by recent research undertaken by Professor Robin Dunbar of Oxford University which reveals pubs help to improve social cohesion and individual happiness. The report “Friends on Tap”[1] found that people who have a local pub are happier, have more friends and are better connected to their community.

The Ramblers and CAMRA have compiled a set of guided pub walks, along with safety information which will be published on their websites. CAMRA branches across the country have helped find local information and links to the valued real ale pubs in the guides, which complement the range of authored pub walking guide books published exclusively by CAMRA. For the more adventurous walker, keep an eye out for CAMRA’s “Wild Pub Walks”, a set of mountaineering walks by Alan Hicks to be published May 2017.

CAMRA Chairman, Colin Valentine said: “Pubs play a huge role in improving people’s sense of enjoyment, relaxation and wellbeing. Particularly at this time of year, issues around loneliness come to the fore and going for group walks and visiting your local pub is a great way to reach out to your local community and make friends. These excellent pub walks combine gentle exercise with an opportunity to relax and socialise in pubs serving some superb beers.

Pub walks are at the heart of many CAMRA groups already, a factor highlighted by the many unofficial “RambALE” groups that exist in CAMRA branches already. We hope that the joint guides will encourage more people to go out on a pub walk this Christmas.”

Eleanor Bullimore, Engagement Manager at the Ramblers says: “There’s nothing like a good walk over Christmas to blow away the cobwebs and enjoy amazing winter landscapes. We hope lots of people will step out on one of our special CAMRA Ramblers Routes and enjoy the walking and the chance to warm up afterwards in the pub.”