CAMRA Calls On Candidates To Promote Scottish Pubs In Westminster

Ahead of the General Election, CAMRA is calling on Scottish candidates to #pledgeforpubs by committing to protect and promote the 4,600 pubs and 130 breweries across Scotland – representing the interests of the consumers who enjoy them.

So far 272 candidates from across the UK have already pledged their support for the beer and pubs industry, which on its own contributes £1.7 billion to the Scottish economy and supports the employment of nearly 60,000 people.

In particular, CAMRA would like to see the UK Government commit to a freeze in beer duty throughout the whole of the next Parliament, which would help to give the sector a huge boost. CAMRA would also like to see a lower rate of duty on low-strength beer in order to encourage responsible drinking while enjoying a pint down at a local.

Election candidates are invited to a drop in session to show their support for CAMRA’s Manifesto on Tuesday 23rd May from 1-3 pm at the Kilderkin Pub in Edinburgh.

Sarah Bellis, CAMRA Director for Scotland says: “Beer and pubs are close to the heart of many voters in Scotland. The upcoming General Election gives us an opportunity to better support the beer and pubs industry, which plays such an important role to our economy and personal wellbeing.

Pubs providing the ideal place to socialise and provide a supervised environment in which to drink responsibly. We are therefore asking candidates to pledge their support in order to ensure that the Scottish beer and pubs sector can continue to grow.”