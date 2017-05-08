CAMRA Calls On Election Candidates To Grasp Opportunities From Brexit

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is calling on election candidates to take advantage of the opportunities presented by Brexit to maximise the benefit to the British beer and pubs industry.

Beer, brewing and pubs support nearly 900,000 jobs in the UK and contribute £23.1bn to the UK economy annually. CAMRA members will ask candidates to ensure that the beer and pubs industry is both protected and promoted throughout the upcoming negotiations to leave the EU.

CAMRA’s Manifesto is therefore calling for a number of European restrictions to be removed to allow the UK Government to better support beer and pubs, such as extending duty reductions for low strength beers and reducing duty rates for draught beer sold in pubs and clubs.

Candidates are also being urged to safeguard and protect British pubs and breweries during Brexit negotiations to ensure that any potential adverse impacts on the sector are avoided.

Colin Valentine, CAMRA’s National Chairman says: “The General Election and upcoming negotiations to leave the European Union give us a unique chance to rewrite some of the tax rules that have a significant impact on the price of a pint in the pub. We would like to see a range of measures introduced over the next Parliament to help reduce the huge tax burden facing UK brewers and publicans to ensure that pub-going and beer drinking remains an affordable activity. As part of this, current business rates discounts for pubs in England should be made permanent and increased to £5,000.

“Pubs are a uniquely British institution that showcase our nation’s brewing tradition while providing an essential community facility for those that use them. It is therefore crucial that beer drinkers and pub-goers are not left behind when it comes to negotiating Britain’s future over the coming years.”