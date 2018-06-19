CAMRA Is On The Hunt For Britain’s Best Looking Pubs

The Campaign for Real Ale is looking for the most stunningly designed pubs to enter its prestigious Pub Design Award, held in conjunction with Historic England.

The annual award recognises the highest standards of architecture in the refurbishment and conservation of existing pubs as well as in the construction of new ones. Last year’s winners included the Fitzroy Tavern in London, the Bowland Beer Hall in Lancashire, the Sail Loft in Greenwich and the Greenwood in Northolt, Middlesex.

The Pub Design Awards competition is open to all pubs in the UK and buildings can be nominated by anyone. Entrants may be required to provide additional photographs and plans of the building, so the pub licensee should always be made aware of and approve the entry.

Sean Murphy, CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards coordinator says: “The Pub Design Awards showcase the best designed pubs in the country. Every pub in the competition tells a story of huge potential and dedication. Whether that pub is a new build or a much-loved heritage pub restored to its former glory, we want to hear from you.”

The closing date for entries is 31 August 2018. To enter the competition, simply visit: http://www.camra.org.uk/pub-design-awards-online-entry.