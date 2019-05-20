CAMRA Launches A New Campaign To Encourage Pub-Going This Summer

If your idea of a perfect British summer involves a pint and a pub-garden, then you’re in luck. CAMRA has announced a new national campaign this summer all about visiting your local (and getting involved is as easy as grabbing a pint!).

The Summer of Pub campaign kicks off during the next bank holiday weekend (24 May), with the simple aim to encourage pub-going throughout the summer. The consumer organisation has written to thousands of pubs across the country encouraging them to host celebratory events to help more people rediscover their love for the great British local.

Cause for celebration includes the forthcoming ‘PUBlic’ bank holiday weekend when pub-goers are encouraged to tweet photos of themselves using the hashtag #SummerofPub – giving them the chance to win a round of drinks for their party in the process. Various events will follow, including special screenings of the Women’s World Cup (6 June – 6 July) a toast for Beer Day Britain (15 June), and beer and cider tasting events showcasing local producers.

There are also plans to host fringe events across London to coincide with the Great British Beer Festival (6-10 August), bringing a clear pub campaigning element to CAMRA’s flagship event for the first time.

CAMRA will be promoting participating events through its social media channels and the Summer of Pub platform to get the word out and encourage more people to get involved. It will also be providing marketing materials for participating pubs and encouraging its network of nearly 200,000 members to get their local pubs involved in the campaign.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “You don’t have to go on a march or demonstration to be a pub campaigner – anyone can get involved. It’s as simple as heading out for a pint this summer and encouraging your friends to join you.

“We want to remind the public what makes our nation’s pubs so special. We want to encourage people to give the TV a break this summer and help them rediscover the unbeatable social network that is their local. The clearest way we can all demonstrate how much we value our community pubs and want them to remain part of the social fabric of our country is by using them. ”

To get involved or to find an event near you, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/