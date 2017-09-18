CAMRA Names The Best Pubs In The Country

As it releases the 45th edition of its Good Beer Guide, the Campaign for Real Ale has named the top 16 pubs in the country as part of its nationwide search for the National Pub of the Year.

The top 16 contenders include a huge range of pubs from micropubs to street-corner locals and community run pubs. Aside from serving beer, many on the list brew their own, host beer festivals, music and community events and boast fantastic interior designs.

Each of the pubs were judged against numerous other local branch winners and deemed to be the best in the region overall, with a perfect mix of the essential characteristics which make a great pub: atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix, but most importantly – quality real ale. They are selected by CAMRA volunteers and can all be found in the latest Good Beer Guide, which lists thousands of the top pubs across the country and a full list of all the breweries in each county.

Each of the regional finalists will now compete in the next round of the competition, hoping to be named one of the four super-regional finalists – and stay in with a chance of becoming the overall winner. The final announcement of the National Pub of the Year winner will take place in early 2018.

National Pub of the Year Co-ordinator Andrea Briers said: “It is a huge honour to be selected as one of the top 16 pubs in the country, as well as to be entered in the Good Beer Guide, so whatever happens next all the pubs should be very proud of themselves.

“The competition really gets difficult now, as these pubs will compete against one another to be named one of the top four in the country. Last year’s national winner enjoyed a huge boost in its popularity from visitors near and far, and all of the competing pubs will hope to secure national recognition from the competition.”

Regional Winners List

Central Southern – Nag’s Head, Reading

East Anglia – Stanford Arms, Lowestoft

East Midlands – Just Beer, Newark

Greater Manchester – Wigan Central, Wigan

Kent – Flower Pot, Maidstone

London – Hope, Carshalton

Merseyside – Cheshire – Cricketers, St Helens

North East – The Office, Morpeth

Scotland – NI – Bridge inn, Peebles

South West – Salutation Inn, Ham

Surrey / Sussex – Anchored, Worthing

Wales – Druid Inn, Goginan

Wessex – Wonston Arms, Wonston

West Midlands – Weavers Real Ale House, Kidderminster

West Pennines – Drovers Rest, Monkhill

.

Yorkshire – George & Dragon, Hudswell