CAMRA’s Chief Executive, Tim Page, To Leave the Organisation

It has been announced today that Tim Page will be leaving CAMRA after three and a half years as Chief Executive. Page was appointed in 2014, succeeding Mike Benner – who moved across to the post of Managing Director of SIBA.

Page will be seeking to return to the Charitable sector, where he previously worked as National Director of the homelessness charity Emmaus UK and then as CEO of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Commenting on his decision to leave CAMRA, Tim Page said: “I am very grateful for having had the opportunity to be part of CAMRA, which is a truly remarkable organisation. The past 42 months have seen the Campaign maintain its effectiveness in campaigning and lobbying for real ale, cider and perry to be available in every community across the UK; and for those communities to continue to be served by pubs, which provide wide range of benefits for individuals and society as a whole.

“I am grateful for the friendship and support that I have enjoyed from people across the sector, and look forward to keeping in touch with friends within and outside CAMRA”.

CAMRA’s National Chairman, Jackie Parker, thanked Page for his work, saying: “Tim has made a considerable impact during his time as our Chief Executive. The past three years have seen the Campaign engaged in a major strategic review of its purpose and positioning within the sector, and Tim has provided advice and support to the volunteer leadership throughout that process.

“I would like to thank Tim, on behalf of the National Executive (CAMRA’s Board of Directors) for his contribution to the Campaign during his time with us and wish him well as he embarks on the next stage of his career.”