Canada’s Kaitlyn Stewart Named World’s #1 Bartender

Kaitlyn Stewart has been crowned the world’s best bartender at the climax of the global cocktail competition World Class Bartender of the Year 2017 in Mexico City.

Over the past week, Kaitlyn has seen off challenges which tested every single skill that makes a bartender truly great. She battled it out in the Lucha Libre ring, going head-to-head with her opponents to create her best classic cocktail. She survived the fire of the Heat of the Moment challenge as she showed how to break boundaries in cocktail making by incorporating the best of culinary techniques. And as global environmental awareness rises, she took on the Mex ECO challenge to show how bartenders can look for new ways to create the ultimate green cocktail.

Guests at the World Class competition witnessed the pinnacle of bartending creations, the setting of new trends, and the parameters of cocktail making pushed further than ever before. While all the World Class Finalists were outstanding, Kaitlyn truly stood out as the best of the best, able to master the Diageo Reserve luxury portfolio to create ground-breaking results.

The World Class Bartender of the Year competition is the biggest in the world with over 10,000 bartenders from 57 countries having entered it. After winning their regional competitions, 55 gathered together in Mexico City on Sunday 20th August. On Wednesday 23rd August, after going to head-to-head with their competitors in the Lucha Libre ring, an elite four made it through to the final round, designed to test them on their knowledge, creativity and mastery of the classics and signature serves.

Kaitlyn is set for a year of adventure – she will have the chance to travel the world as a Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassador, making bespoke drinks in far-flung locations and judging competitions. She will also join a roll call of the industry’s finest, becoming the ninth member of the World Class Hall of Fame.

Kaitlyn Stewart, the 2017 World Class Bartender of the Year, said: “I’m so incredibly amazed and shocked to have been named the world’s best bartender. It’s been a grueling week, taking on the toughest challenges against some of most skilled bartenders I’ve ever met. Participating in the Finals was amazing enough but to finish the week as winner… I’m so delighted! Cocktails are on the up now more than ever and to be at the forefront of that, pushing forward the idea of using better ingredients and better recipes to create even better cocktails is something I’m really passionate about and I’ve loved every moment of this experience.”

Johanna Dalley, Global World Class Director, said: “This is a special week in the bartender calendar and it didn’t disappoint – we have truly been blown away. Cocktail culture is booming and these World Class Finalists are the people who are leading the way, helping the industry grow from strength to strength. At World Class we are on a mission to inspire people to drink better and shape the future of drinking, whether at home or in the bar. The World Class Finals are an incredible way of bringing us one step closer to that and we couldn’t do it without the incredible bartending talent that we’ve seen on display this week who continually inspire and entertain.”

