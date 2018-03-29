Canine Friends Now Welcome At Hotel

There won’t be a need for kennels anymore as canine friends are now welcome at a popular Lake District hotel.

Labradors, terriers, spaniels and plenty of other dog species can all now stay the night at The Hydro hotel in Bowness-on-Windermere.

The Helm Road hotel has created a number of pet friendly rooms meaning owners will not have to worry about using the services of kennels.

Jodi Masterson, managing director at Squire Hotels, said: “The Lake District is a popular area for dog walkers so we are delighted to now offer pet friendly rooms.

“As a dog owner myself, it isn’t always easy to find availability at a kennels, so we are pleased to offer dog owners the opportunity to bring their pets with them.

“Each room will be thoroughly cleaned after each stay and they’re also be a number of treats in there meaning the dog will feel at home!”

Yummy food and a comfy bed will be part of the pet friendly rooms along with poop bags, toys and food bowls.

All of the products have been provided by Beco Pets as part of a new partnership with Squire Hotels, who own The Hydro.

Toby Freeman, marketing manager at Beco Pets, added: “It’s so great to be part of the rise of pet-friendly holidays and working with Squire Hotels to make sure pups can be as comfortable as their owners.