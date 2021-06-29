Capify – We’re Here To Support You

For over 13 years, Capify has worked closely with the hospitality sector, providing them with much-needed funding when some of the more traditional routes for financing have been closed to them. Now is no different as we have a £50m fund to help your business recover as the economy begins to open up again.

A Capify business loan is easy to apply for and can be approved and paid out in as little as 24 hours. Our business loan’s flexibility means that you can use it for any business purpose, such as;

• managing short-term cash flow issues

• purchasing extra food and drink

• hiring additional staff

• making your premises Covid safe

• purchasing new catering equipment