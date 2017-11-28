Carlsberg Launches First Christmas Brew

Carlsberg UK has brewed its first Carlsberg Christmas beer and the good news for local pub-goers is that it will be on sale exclusively in Northamptonshire.

Carlsberg Christmas Brew has been brewed especially for the festive season and is available on draught in around 30 local pubs, bars and venues across the county, including the Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton Town FC and Franklin’s Gardens, home of the Northampton Saints.

One of Carlsberg UK’s Master Brewers, Jon Elks has carefully crafted the beer locally in Northampton. At 5% ABV, the brew offers a full-bodied taste with a balance of sweetness and bitterness, flavoured with Christmas spices and the rich aroma of orange peel and cinnamon – reminiscent of the festive season.

Carlsberg UK will make a donation to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s ‘Surviving Winter Appeal’ using proceeds from sales of the beer. The initiative aims to help elderly people stay warm, well and not isolated during the colder winter months.

Julian Momen, Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg UK comments: “This is the first time Carlsberg UK has brewed a Carlsberg beer for Christmas. We were inspired by our colleagues in Denmark, where the famous Tuborg Christmas beer, Julebryg, is so popular this time of year. We think beer-drinkers in Northamptonshire deserve a unique brew of their own and our brewers were proud to craft it for them.

“Our purpose within Carlsberg is to brew a better today and tomorrow. Therefore, we are delighted to work with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and to support the valuable work they do across the local community year-round, and specifically, at Christmas.”

Victoria Miles, DL, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation comments: “We are delighted that Carlsberg UK is supporting the Surviving Winter Appeal. This is an excellent opportunity for the Foundation to continue to raise the profile of those less vulnerable in our county who struggle to keep warm during the cold winter months.”