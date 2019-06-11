Carluccio’s Appoints New Head Of Food Operations

Carluccio’s has appointed Matt Dale as head of food operations as it looks to push forward its £10m transformation after last year’s Company Voluntary Agreement, which saw the company close of 30 sites.

Dale joins Carluccio’s having previously held a senior food operations role at Bill’s restaurants in London, including involvement in the group’s most recent 2020 refurbishments. Prior to this, he spent 10 years with Oceanico Resorts in Portugal’s Algarve, leading the food and beverage concepts as group chef.

Carluccio’s CEO, Mark Jones comments:

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Matt’s experience and aptitude. Revitalising our menu is an essential component of our ‘Fresca’ programme and we look forward to elevating this part of the business with Matt’s help.”

Matt Dale comments:

“Carluccio’s has an incredible heritage. The late Antonio Carluccio’s food legacy is one of authentic, fuss-free Italian recipes using the best quality ingredients. I look forward to carrying forward this ethos as we update and modernise the menu in line with the brand’s revitalisation programme.”

Matt’s appointment comes in the wake of a number of strategic hires to drive the £10 million transformation programme, which started with the reopening of its Richmond restaurant. Carluccio’s recently brought in Graham Ford (from Bill’s) as its Commercial Director, Hilary Ansell (from Gordon Ramsay Group) as Marketing Director, Marco Barletta (from Franco Manca) as Operations Manager, Lee Goodridge (from Busaba Eathai) as Operations Director, and Dominika Rusnak (from The Ivy Collection) as Fresca Openings Manager.