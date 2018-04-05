Carluccio’s Opens In London Marriott Hotel Maida Vale

Carluccio’s has opened a 3,000sq ft restaurant and deli in the London Marriott Hotel Maida Vale this April. This is the third opening in a Marriott hotel for the group which has opened at Heathrow and London’s Regents Park in the last 18 months and is the latest in a line of Carluccio’s ‘new generation’ restaurant openings.

Located on the ground floor of the 226-bedroom, four-star hotel, Carluccio’s can be accessed via the hotel or its own entrance on Kilburn High Road. The 146-cover restaurant, designed by Fusion by Design, will feature an aperitivo and espresso lounge bar, outdoor terrace, retail area and deli.

Carluccio’s will be responsible for all the food and beverage operations at the property including conferences, events and room service.

Mark Jones, CEO Carluccio’s comments:

“This is our third venture with Marriott and we have now proven that our all-day trading format is particularly suited to hotel operations where breakfast and impromptu dining are an integral part of the guest offer.”