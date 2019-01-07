Carluccio’s To Fund ‘Settled-Status’ Claims Following Brexit

Restaurant group Carluccio’s is to pay for all of its non-British EU employees to apply for settled-status in the UK after Brexit.

The company which last year entered a Company Voluntary Agreement, closing 30 loss making sites, said that it would offer to cover the £65 cost of applications for all of its 1,550 staff affected.

Mark Jones, CEO of Carluccio’s, said: “There would be no Carluccio’s without one man making the journey from Europe to London. Today we employ over 2,300 people from over 80 countries. A large number, just like Antonio, decided to travel from mainland Europe and make their home in the UK. We are passionate about the value that they bring to our business and it is something which we are keen to protect. It’s what Antonio would have wanted.

“We appreciate that the current political landscape is unsettling for many of our employees and we want to do everything we can to reassure them that they are part of the Carluccio’s famiglia.”EU citizens who have lived in the UK for over five years must apply under the new scheme to obtain their new UK immigration status.

Those applying have to complete three steps: proving their identity, showing that they live in the UK and declaring that they have no serious criminal convictions.

For those that have not yet lived in the UK for five years are granted pre-settled status and are able to apply for the full status once they reach the five year point.