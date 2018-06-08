Carpigiani ‘Freeze And Go’ Takes Gold At Commercial Kitchen Show

Carpigiani’s latest innovation – the Freeze&Go, the most compact countertop professional batch freezer in its class – had its worldwide launch at this year’s Commercial Kitchen Show, taking a prestigious ‘Gold’ in the event’s Innovation Challenge in the process.

The brand new Freeze&Go harnesses the power and reliability of Carpigiani global leading technology, producing 5kg of fresh, high quality gelato or sorbet per hour, and up to five portions in just six minutes, despite its incredibly compact 300mm width.

Renowned for manufacturing the world’s finest artisan gelato, pastry, soft serve ice cream and dessert equipment, Carpigiani has created the revolutionary new Freeze&Go to allow chefs to create wonderfully fresh gelato and diverse dessert offerings, on demand and without wasting valuable kitchen space. With the machine’s ability to rapidly produce small batches of gelato or sorbet, chefs can build a menu around fresh, seasonal ingredients, packed full of vibrant flavours, without wastage. Achieving the renowned texture and unique flavour of artisan gelato, the Freeze&Go has been designed to maintain the optimum temperature and mix consistency to create innovative, highly memorable multi-textured desserts or hors d’œuvre.

Paul Ingram, Managing Director of Carpigiani UK, comments:

“We are delighted to bring the new Carpigiani Freeze&Go to market following a number of years of extensive research and development. Combining many of the state-of-the-art features found in our larger appliances, the Freeze&Go offers outstanding consistency and quality, yet achieves unrivalled space efficiency thanks to its compact, countertop design, making it the smallest batch freezer of its type on the market.

Ideal for chefs and operators looking for a solution to creating limited portions of authentic gelato or sorbet for maximum freshness, the Freeze&Go is able to product up to 5kg per hour. Finished in an eye-catching cream colour, reminiscent of the Carpigiani heritage, the new Freeze&Go is ideal for use both front and back of house.”

Just a day after launching, the Freeze&Go achieved an outstanding Gold in the Commercial Kitchen Show Innovation Challenge, with judges praising the machine for having a ‘great design’ and saying ‘it will revolutionise the fresh gelato market.’

The brand new Freeze&Go will be in use during the Carpigiani Gelato University Foodservice Professionals training program based in London. Led by Carpigiani UK’s Development Chef, Michele Stanco, formally the Executive Pastry Chef at Heston Blumenthal’s, 3-Michelin Starred, Fat Duck restaurant in Bray, the course has been designed uniquely to meet the needs of professionals looking to expand their knowledge and experience of using gelato, with the aim of developing new techniques and ideas.