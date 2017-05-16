Carpigiani To Partner Third Annual Gelato Festival London

Back at the iconic Old Spitalfields Market in the east end of London from the 16th – 18th June, the international gelato festival, returns to the capital in 2017, where thousands of visitors will sample delicious gelato and sorbet, witness top chefs and gelato masters compete, view live demos, enjoy entertainment for all the family and have the chance understand more about this much loved, authentic Italian dessert.

New for 2017, Carpigiani, the global leader in ice cream equipment has announced a multi-year partnership deal with the Gelato Festival Europe, an event taking the European food scene by storm, alongside Sigep IEG Expo, an international exhibition dedicated to gelato and pastry.

Back in the UK this summer, the three day festival will host a prestigious competition, whereby 16 contenders, including award-winning chefs and gelato masters from some of the most distinguished independent businesses, will battle it out for a place in the grand final in Florence, with the chance to be crowned the 2017 Gelato Festival European Champion!

“Old Spitalfields Market in London is a wonderful place where tens of thousands of people come to visit the Gelato Festival every year and as such we’re delighted to be returning this summer. The festival is the only European event to recognise the very best in authentic gelato and the maestro’s that create this wonderful dessert. As a festival that travels through many destinations across Europe, we see it as our mission to develop the culture of gelato, bringing joy, experience and knowledge to

many. London will see 16 artisan gelato makers compete to advance to the finals in Italy, where one will be crowned the European Champion!”

Gabriele Poli, Managing Director of the Gelato Festival Europe

The festival, made up of specially modified trucks, will tour Europe throughout the year, visiting locations including Italy, Poland, Germany and England before crowning the Champion in Florence in September. Kitting out the ‘competition stage’ truck with everything the contestants will need, Carpigiani will supply each kitchen with the very latest equipment, including large pasteurisation units and state-of-the-art gelato production technology. In addition, Carpigiani has also worked with the organisers of the festival to invite the 16 gelato masters in this year’s competition.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the Gelato Festival as it makes a return to our capital. Now in its third year, the event showcases the very best in gelato production from around the country and as such, have already confirmed contestants from some of the most prestigious restaurants, including the Gordon Ramsey Group and gelato masters from award-winning businesses including Snowflake Gelato and Equi. Carpigiani UK will also be providing support and live demonstrations throughout the event for those looking for advice on producing authentic, artisan gelato for themselves.

Paul Ingram, Managing Director at Carpigiani UK

For more information on the Gelato Festival, please visit www.gelatofestival.it, or search ‘Gelato Festival’ on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. The event at Old Spitalfields Market, London, will take place between 16th – 18th June 2017, 12:00hr – 19:00hr on Friday and 11:00hr – 19:00hr on both Saturday and Sunday.