Carpigiani UK Delivers A Comprehensive New Website To Aid Service And Support

In a bid to continue to deliver the level of customer service expected by operators throughout the industry, Carpigiani UK has announced the launch of a brand new website, providing a central resource of company information, product specification, news and views from the world leaders in ice cream equipment manufacture.

An easily accessible, yet comprehensive source of information, the new website (www.carpigiani.co.uk), has been designed in an easy to use, mobile and tablet optimised format, allowing operators to find out about the latest technology or more about a specific appliance to suit their bespoke back or front of house requirements. For those looking for even more detail, the new website also features a library of downloadable specification sheets, brochures and manuals, ideal for the many dealers, distributors, specifiers and consultants looking for the technical information on products manufactured by the company.

For the complete package, the new website also includes a host of operator case studies, recipes and videos, offering advice and support for those who wish to learn more about the world of ice cream. A comprehensive profit calculator and leasing tool enables operators to understand more about the attractive margins that can be made using Carpigiani equipment. Users can also use the new website to directly request a consultation with one of the team of experts from Carpigiani UK, or book a place on one of the upcoming Gelato University courses.

The new look website enables users to simply and conveniently submit a query, or request an appointment, while also offering full details of Carpigiani UK’s sales support, spares and service options, including the innovative remote monitoring system, Teorema.

On launching the new website, Carpigiani UK Managing Director, Paul Ingram comments:

“At Carpigiani UK we are extremely proud of our reputation for providing high-quality equipment and excellent service, and as such, we wanted an easy to access website that supports all our customers. We were looking for something that was easy to navigate, whether as a specifier or consultant looking for technical product information, as a dealer looking at our aftersales support packages delivered by our national network of experts, or an operator looking for inspiration for their next dessert creation. I believe that our new website supports all our customers by making the best possible use of Carpigiani’s specialist knowledge, expertise and passion for gelato.”

With regularly updated recipes and case studies, information on the latest news from the renowned manufacturer and a section detailing the company’s impressive history, brand values and commitment to researching new and innovative technologies, the new look www.carpigiani.co.uk has become the one stop shop for all things Carpigiani across the industry.