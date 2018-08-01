Carrots Increase In Price By Up To 75% As Vegetables Suffer Following UK Heatwave

Following the hot temperatures that have recently swept the country, purchasing company Beacon has reported that vegetables such as carrots have been shrinking in size and reducing in quantity, resulting in an expected price increase of up to 75%.

Insight has revealed that the worst drought in 60 years has meant operators are struggling to get hold of high quality carrots. The popular root vegetables are smaller and in short supply, with other items such as parsnips, broccoli, cauliflower and iceberg lettuce also affected.

Paul Connelly, Beacon MD, commented: “While people across the country are making the most of the glorious sunshine, operators are struggling to get hold of high quality vegetables including carrots and parsnips. Although this may have a limited impact in the short term, we’ll naturally see increased seasonal demand for these items as we move into autumn and winter, which will have an effect. We’re working closely with our suppliers to offer cost-effective solutions to help mitigate these price rises and stock shortages, particularly ahead of the busy Christmas season, which is already front of mind for many in the hospitality industry.”