Cask Marque Backs CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

Cask Marque, the independent evaluator of beer quality in pubs, is sponsoring CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2019, due to be published on 13 September.

Fully revised and updated each year to feature the very best pubs across the United Kingdom, the Good Beer Guide is completely independent, with every one of its 4,500 pub listings recommended and evaluated by people who know a thing or two about good beer – CAMRA volunteers.

Cask Marque has supported the Good Beer Guide since 1990. Every single listed pub that has been accredited by Cask Marque will have the unique Cask Marque symbol next to it in the Guide – a further endorsement for cask ale drinkers.

Simon Hall, Head of Publishing at CAMRA said: “It is fantastic to have Cask Marque’s involvement once again to highlight the pubs serving the very best-kept real ale in the Good Beer Guide. Cask Marque has played an important role in quality-assuring beer and pubs for a number of years, and it is great that CAMRA and Cask Marque can work together to provide consumers with the very best beer knowledge available.”

Paul Nunny, Director of Cask Marque said: “The Good Beer Guide is still the leading publication listing the best pubs in Britain and will be celebrating its 46th year of publication. An entry in the book can have a significant impact on the awareness of a pub, which is why we continue to lend our support to its publication.”