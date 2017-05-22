Casual Dining Group Expands Into Pub Market

Casual Dining Group has made its first move into pub operations after winning a competitive tender process to run two Heathrow airport pubs.

The operator has assumed management control of two existing pubs, located at Terminals 3 and 5, and will convert them to its new Ale & Coffee House concept, which has been developed with the design support of Joanna Clevely, co-founder of Geronimo Inns.

Mark Nelson, CDG’s managing director of concessions and franchising, said: “We’re delighted to have secured these sites and our new partnership gives us huge credibility as we enter the pub sector. It demonstrates our continued passion to be at the forefront of the hospitality sector, not just as an operator of casual dining restaurants but food-led pubs too.

“We look forward to growing this business and seeking further opportunities to build on this collaboration, such as in other airport locations and transport hubs, including major train stations.”

Both pubs will focus on delivering an all-day offering, featuring high-quality food, premium drinks and coffee to travellers passing through the airport terminals. The pubs will be refurbished later in the year and reopened as The Darwin (T3) and The George (T5).