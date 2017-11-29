Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards 2018 Finalists Announced

Over 80 restaurant and pub operators from across the UK are now one step closer to being crowned the nation’s best, following the announcement of the Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards shortlist today.

The awards, organised by Diversified Communications UK, recognise and celebrate the standout restaurant and pub operators of the year across the growing multi-billion pound casual dining sector.

Operators up for multiple awards (three or more) include Zizzi, Las Iguanas, ASK Italian, Bistrot Pierre, Brewhouse and Kitchen, Haché, Hubbox, KuPP, The Alchemist, and wagamama. While Azzurri Group, Boparan Restaurant Group, Casual Dining Group, Greene King, Living Ventures, Mitchells & Butlers, Stonegate Pub Company, The Restaurant Group, and Whitbread, are all competing for the title of ‘Casual Dining Group of the Year’ – a new category for 2018.

As in previous years, there’s no shortlist for the prestigious ‘Trailblazer of The Year’ Award – just a winner who will be announced on the night. The awards ceremony will take place from 7pm on 21 February 2018 at the London Marriott Hotel, in Grosvenor Square, following the first day of the Casual Dining trade show.

Casual Dining’s group event director, Chris Brazier, says: “Once again the sheer quality of this year’s awards entries has been outstanding. From the big names to the smaller operators, the 2018 shortlist boasts an extraordinary array of talented, innovative operators who are really driving the sector forward and delivering an incredible casual dining experience. One thing that really stands out is the sheer breadth of choice on offer – consumers have never had so much choice. Congratulations and good luck to all our shortlisted finalists.”