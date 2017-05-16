Catering Businesses Encouraged To Recognise Staff In Free Awards

The free to enter One4all Spotlight Awards for employees in the catering sector –

The free to enter One4all Spotlight Awards for employees in the catering sector – Nominations open now and close on 23rd June 2017 –

UK CATERING companies are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to nominate exceptional workers in their business for industry-wide recognition and prizes, free of charge.

The One4all Spotlight Awards is a free to enter awards scheme that recognises the best employees in 20 different categories, such as Employee of the Year awards across 14 industries, including catering employee of the year.

Each category winner will be awarded with a £100 One4all Gift Card and trophy, while the grand prix-style Employee of the Year Award will receive a £300 One4all Gift Card, which can be spent in more than 50,000 stores nationwide.

And new for 2017, category winners will also be invited to a special event to receive their prizes, where the overall Employee of the Year award will also be announced.

Other categories include the Team of the Year, celebrating exceptional teamwork, an Entrepreneur / Self Employed Award for those with entrepreneurial flair or working for themselves, and Family Business Employee of the Year.

The judges will also select a grand prix-style Employee of the Year from the 20 category winners, to be named the UK’s best employee.

Nomination is free and can be logged on the website until 23rd June 2017.

Declan Byrne, managing director at the One4all Rewards said: “We are proud to announce the return of The Spotlight Awards this year. The inaugural year saw hundreds of nominations and public votes being submitted, and we had a great response from scores of small to medium sized businesses who were able to take part in the awards to provide deserving staff with well-deserved recognition, free of charge.

“Research we have carried out in the past has highlighted that rewarding staff can have a huge impact on staff morale, employee turnover rates and productivity. We understand that rewards budget for many smaller businesses, budgets can be tight, and as such it isn’t always easy to provide a bonus this year. The Spotlight Awards is just one of the initiatives we have put in place to make providing a small token of thanks affordable for UK businesses.”

The awards will be judged by a panel of independent experts from the business world and a representative from One4all Rewards.

One4all Rewards are industry experts in benefits and rewards. Working with over 6,000 businesses of all sizes nationwide, One4all Rewards helps to transform business’ relationships with both their employees and their customers through successful rewards and incentive schemes.

For more information and to nominate, please visit www.spotlightawards.one4allrewards.co.uk/