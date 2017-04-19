Catering Design Group Equips Northamptonshire Charity With Over £7k Of Commercial Catering Equipment

Kitchen design company Catering Design Group (CDG) has donated over 7,000 worth of commercial kitchen equipment to Northamptonshire charity – the Phoenix Resource Centre in Wellingborough.

CDG gifted the charity with seven fridge and freezer units, to assist with its pilot campaign in association with Sainsbury’s. The charity will now be able to distribute chilled and frozen foods to the numerous projects it supports across the county.

The Food Hub at the Phoenix Resource Centre in Wellingborough, co-ordinates the distribution of donations from businesses to those in need, which includes local homeless shelters, family centres and Northampton’s Elsie’s Café, with its ‘pay as you feel’ ethos. The hard work undertaken by the charity ensures this food does not end up in landfill.

Andrew Richardson, Founder, The Phoenix Resource Centre commented: “Once we have sorted the donated food, we share it between food banks, night shelters and organisations that provide lunches for the elderly and sick. It’s also made into parcels for vulnerable and needy members of the local community. This hugely generous and invaluable donation from CDG has been instrumental in helping us deliver our new partnership with Sainsbury’s. We can now distribute perishable items to help around 15,000-20,000 people in need across the county – something we were not able to do before.”

Helen Davis, Commercial Director, CDG commented: “ We are delighted to be able to support such a worthwhile local charity, which will be able to put this equipment to such good use to help so many people within our community. If it wasn’t for the great work undertaken by Andrew and his team at the Phoenix Resource Centre, all of this food would simply be wasted and end up in landfill.”