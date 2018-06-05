LATEST NEWS
Catering Resources

Products & Services June 5, 2018

We source the best and most effective commercial catering equipment from around the globe.

Generally this will be ideal for owners of catering establishments eg cafes, restaurants, staff canteens, pubs, clubs, schools, colleges, sports stadia, hotels, guest houses, outside caterers; fast-food take-aways, fish & chip shops etc.

From our 800 page catalogue you will find everything from staff uniforms, kitchenware, baking and cookware, food storage, disposables, tables, sinks, trolleys, shelving, cleaning and janitorial, health & hygiene, tableware, buffet & beverage service, linen, bar amenities, cooking appliances, blenders, food preparation machines, beverage appliances, server & display, refrigeration & washing equipment.

Call 0121 448 3756, email graham@cateringresources.co.uk or visit www.cateringresources.co.uk

