LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / Caterquip Used and Reconditioned Catering Equipment

Caterquip Used and Reconditioned Catering Equipment

Posted by: News in Products & Services November 15, 2017

Caterquip specialise in the supply of quality brand named Used and Reconditioned Catering Equipment.

With the Credit Crunch really biting, brand new equipment has become out of reach for even the largest of organisations. We have become incredibly busy as a result and many more clients are realising there is a viable and trusted alternative to brand new equipment. We are experienced with kitchen planning and support and can supply reconditioned, brand new equipment and extraction systems.

Please feel free to call Dominic or Paul on 01733 777 778.

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2017, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Xmas Drinks: Keeping Ice Clean This Christmas

Christmas puts pressure on staff, but when it comes to ice for all those Christmas cocktails they need to keep cleanliness in mind; especially ...