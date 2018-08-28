Celebrating 40 Years in business… And looking forward to the next 40!

R H Hall are celebrating 40 years and to mark this momentous occasion a very special 40th Anniversary edition of ‘Update’ – the quarterly R H Hall newsletter – has been published.

This bumper 12 page edition looks back at the key achievements and successes for the company over the years, along with reflections on the past 40 years from the directors, staff and the industry!

Looking to the future, Ray Hall has also laid out his vision for the next five years, as well as detailing the Core Values upheld throughout the entire business.

The 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Update’ is partnered by the 40th Anniversary Edition Foodservice Equipment Catalogue and Trade Only Catering Essentials promotion which have been recently launched. For copies of any of these publications, ask our team on 01296 663400 or sales@rhhall.com