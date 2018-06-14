CESA, CEDA And The FCSI Host Charity Race Day In Aid Of Hospitality Action

CESA is inviting all the petrol heads of the catering world to compete at the Foodservice Industry Race Day on Thursday 13th September 2018 at Daytona Milton Keynes. The fundraising event, which is being held in support of Hospitality Action, offers the chance for drivers to bring their A-game to the go-kart track for a good cause.

Hospitality Action, the hospitality industry benevolent organisation, offers vital assistance to all who work, or have worked within hospitality in the UK and who find themselves in crisis. The event is being run by CESA in association with CEDA and the FCSI.

Equally suitable for the experienced driver and the newcomer, the Race Day is perfect for team building or as a networking event to invite customers to.

The day begins with breakfast, followed by a full briefing from circuit staff and includes all safety equipment. Then the action gets underway with practice laps to set the grid positions. Once the order of the grid has been settled, it’s time for the main event: the team endurance race. Drivers from each team will line up for their stretch of the contest, taking it in turns to last the distance in this two hour endurance event.

There are prizes to be won, with accolades for the fastest lap, best team performance and more.

The cost for signing up a team of four is £750 (plus VAT), and there is no limit to the number of teams a company or organisation can enter. This fee includes equipment hire, breakfast and lunch.

Glenn Roberts, chair of CESA says, “We are looking forward to a fantastic day of competitive fun. It’s a great way to network and raise money for a good cause.

“Hospitality Action provides much needed assistance to members of the industry who fall on hard times. We are delighted to be able to help spread awareness of their great work and, hopefully, to contribute to their future efforts.”

Book up a team by filling out a form at this address: shorturl.at/dmyzC