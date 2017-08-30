CESA Conference 2017 Aims To Show Way Forward

CESA’s 2017 conference at the DeVere Wokefield Estate welcomes back Steph McGovern, economist and broadcaster as Conference Facilitator. Steph is there to kick off the day’s agenda with an economic and business session as well as to link expert speakers from business and industry.

The conference offers insight and illumination encompassing economic, business and technological changes and their potential impact on the catering equipment supply chain as it evolves into a value chain.

“We live in challenging times for the foodservice industry,” says Glenn Roberts, chair of CESA. “The changes are coming thick and fast, no-one can risk being left behind. We have chosen speakers who have knowledge and insight to show delegates a real understanding of how to adapt to the way ahead.”

To maximise networking opportunities there are delegate packages covering the golf or activity day and informal dinner on Wednesday 15th November with overnight accommodation in preparation for the main business day on Thursday 16th November. There is also the Thursday evening Gala Dinner with the presentation of the FCSI Sustainable Equipment Award and the CESA/Caterer Outstanding Achievement Award.

This excellent programme is open to all in the foodservice industry – operators, suppliers, consultants etc. Non CESA members are welcome.

Numbers are limited, to book your space visit www.cesaconference.co.uk, email enquiries@cesa.org.uk or call 020 7793 3030