CGA Group Acquires CPL Online

Plans for growth while retaining a close working relationship with CPL Training

CGA Group today completed the acquisition of CPL Online, the specialist provider of e-learning, business solutions and interactive services from CPL Training.

The deal extends CGA’s product portfolio and technical capabilities with opportunities to develop further products and services for both its core UK hospitality customers and beyond into new sectors.

Former CGA Chief Executive, Jon Collins as Executive Chairman, and current CGA Retail Director, Jamie Campbell, who brings a wealth of hospitality retail expertise and experience, will now join CPL Online founder David Dasher in an expanded management team.

Commenting on the deal, CGA Group Chief Executive, Phil Tate said, “This is a great addition to our CGA family. CPL Online strengthens and extends our offer in UK hospitality while positioning us well for growth in new sectors and territories. We are fortunate to benefit from a strong management team, an excellent wider team in the Birkenhead offices and an extensive suite of products and services, all of which have an excellent reputation in their respective markets.”

Commenting for CPL Training, Chief Executive, Daniel Davies said, “This is the right sale to the right party at the right time. I am hugely proud over our achievements with CPL Online to date and I know the CGA team are the right people to build on that legacy. I look forward to working with them as we execute our exciting vision for CPL Training.”