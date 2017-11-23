Chancellor’s Budget Receives Warm Industry Response

The Chancellor’s Budget statement announcing a freeze duty on wines, beers, spirits and lower-strength ciders has been warmly welcomed by hospitality organisations.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said in Parliament yesterday that the government would look to increase duty on high strength alcohols including some white ciders but that in support of the UK’s pub industry, duty on such as wine, beer, some ciders and spirits would be frozen.

The news prompted a warm welcome from pub firms and industry bodies.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association welcomed the Chancellor’s decision to freeze wine and spirit duty at the Budget .

The WSTA has calculated that the change in government policy will save the UK wine and spirit trade around £247 million. The wine and spirit industry supports 554,000 British jobs and generates £50 billion for the UK economy. It already contributes over £7.5bn to the Treasury in duty alone.

Introducing the duty freeze in today’s Budget the Chancellor highlighted his support for the great British pub, where wine and spirit sales now account for 36% of alcohol sold across the bar.

The freeze will mean that duty on an average priced bottle of still wine will remain at £2.16, sparkling wine stays at £2.77 and duty on an average priced bottle of spirits, at 40% abv, remains £8.05.

It is only the second time in 15 years that wine duty has been frozen.

The WSTA argued that a freeze or a cut was a win/win for both the Treasury and the wine and spirit industry, which has been proven in previous Budget success stories.

After a freeze in wine duty in the 2015 Budget, wine duty income increased by £136m (+3.6%) the following year and after a 2% cut in spirits duty that year, spirits duty income increased by £124m (+4.1%) over the same period.

Commenting on the Chancellor’s decision to freeze wine and spirit duty, Miles Beale Chief Executive of the Wine & Spirit Trade Association said:

“We are pleased that the Chancellor has found his festive spirit and listened to the call from the WSTA and its members and has frozen wine and spirit duty. He has shown the Government is in touch with what consumers want and is supporting an industry which is proving to be a real asset to British business. He has recognised that rebalancing the UK’s excessive duty rates is a win/win for both the Treasury, the wine and spirit trade – not to mention consumers. This decision will be celebrated by millions who will raise a glass this festive season!”

The ALMR welcomed support outlined in yesterday’s Budget Statement on alcohol duty and business rates and urged the Government to follow this good work with continued reform of business rates to help support the UK’s valuable eating and drinking out sector.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “At a time of rising costs, a freeze in the beer duty and a continuation of support for pubs on business rates is very welcome.

“The ALMR has been pushing for a duty freeze across all alcohol types, and this positive action will help tackle rising costs, saving the sector around £116 million, as well as underpinning consumer confidence.

“An extension of the pub-specific rates relief will save the sector almost £20 million, and bringing forward the move from RPI to CPI to calculate bills, something the ALMR has pushed for, will save close to £100 million over four years.

“The promise of more frequent revaluations is also welcome and something the ALMR has lobbied for, although we are concerned that, in practice, there may be some administrative burdens which will need to be addressed.

“It is also good to see the Government accepting the recommendations of the Low Pay Commission on the rate of the National Living Wage, de-politicising the decision. Although this may present a modest financial burden for employers it will also put money in the pockets of our customers.

“This shows that the Government has listened to the concerns of the sector, the concerns of ALMR members, and acted to support vital hospitality businesses at a time of economic and political instability. The ALMR has worked hard to communicate the pressures being faced by eating and drinking out businesses and it is good to see the Chancellor acknowledging these challenges and listening to what businesses have to say.”

“The next step is for the Government to push ahead with its promised package of root and branch reform for business rates, and the ALMR is looking forward to working closely with the Government to deliver change.

The British Institute of Innkeeping has jointly welcomed further support for pubs on business rates.

BII Chief Executive Mike Clist added: “We welcome the fact that Government has listened to the call to help pubs in what is a very competitive marketplace.

“Moving the annual inflation of rateable values from RPI to CPI, continuing the £1,000 rate relief policy for a further year and moving the revaluation of properties to 3 yearly will all help. We do however still believe the rating system needs a complete overhaul and we will continue to lobby for this.

“No increases in drinks duty will hopefully encourage customers to continue to use our great British pubs.”

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds said:

“The Chancellor’s decision to freeze beer duty and cancel his planned rise is an early Christmas present for beer drinkers and pubgoers worth £117 million this year and in subsequent years. It will secure over 3,000 jobs in pubs and the wider beer supply chain that would otherwise have been lost. This real-terms duty cut shows he has listened to our campaign and the concerns of pubs and pubgoers, and acknowledged the special role that beer and pubs play in the nation’s social life.

“With over 80 per cent of the beer drunk in the UK brewed in the UK, he has understood the important capital investment made in the UK by our members. This is absolutely the right step towards a fairer deal for Britain’s beer drinkers and pubgoers and a vote of confidence in a very British manufacturing industry worth £23 billion to the UK economy. Beer drinkers will raise a glass to the Chancellor tonight!

“This extension of the pub-specific rate relief is also very welcome and continues to recognise the disproportionate rates burden faced by pubs. Moving from RPI increases to CPI two years earlier than planned from April 2018 is really welcome as is in the announcement on three yearly revaluations. It shows the Government is listening to our concerns and this will save pubs £37 million this year alone.

“The announcement that revaluations will happen more frequently is good news too, as high rates bills for pubs often lag behind the trading realities.”

CAMRA’s National Chairman Colin Valentine said:

“Pub goers were fearing the worst from this Budget but will now be raising a glass. Freezing beer duty will help arrest rising beer prices and keep the British pub going tradition affordable. I will be celebrating this decision in my local this evening and I hope millions of beer lovers across the country will be doing the same. Now, to make a real, lasting difference we hope that this move represents the first step towards a long-term freeze. CAMRA is calling on brewers to match the Chancellor’s support by holding beer prices so that local pub goers benefit.”

“We welcome the Chancellor’s decision to extend the £1,000 rate relief for pubs for one more year. This shows that the Government is alive to the threats facing English pubs although more needs to be done. CAMRA is calling for further action to secure a thriving pub sector and would like this relief to be made permanent and increased to £5,000 a year. We would also like to see a wholesale review of the business rates regime, which unfairly penalises pubs and rewards online retailers.”

“This will be disappointing news for a number of traditional cider producers who will be hit by this measure unless an exemption for traditional produce can be secured.”

Richard Godmon, tax partner at accountancy firm, Menzies LLP, said:

The Chancellor announced a further increase in the Income Tax personal allowance to £11,850 and £46,350 for higher rate tax payers, from April 2018. The National Living Wage will also increase to £7.83 per hour in April 2018.

“The increase in Income Tax personal allowances will benefit all tax payers but low earners will feel the benefit more than most. However, further increases in the National Living Wage will put pressure on employers in the retail and hospitality and leisure sector. These employers have seen wage costs rise significantly recently due to concerns about the supply of labour due to Brexit and this increase could potentially lead to some job reduction.”

Building on recent wholesale reforms, the Chancellor has announced plans to address the pressure business rates place on small businesses. With the annual uprating of business rates due to take place next spring, the Chancellor is going ahead with the switchover from RPI to CPI in April next year.

“Bringing forward the switchover from RPI to CPI by two years, is following a trend seen in other areas, such as pensions. This will help smaller businesses but the values are not significant.”

Darren Seward, Hospitality Specialist at NFU Mutual, commenting specifically on the implications for hospitality businesses said:

“It was encouraging to see some measures made by the Chancellor to keep the vibrant social spaces of the community alive – our pubs and high streets.

“Frozen duties on ciders, wines, spirits and beer, fuel, and short haul air passenger rates will be welcomed by the industry and revelling consumers alike, and exemption for ‘white van men and women’ from increases on the new diesel vehicle supplement will provide breathing room for those particularly in hospitality, food and drink and retail to keep deliveries efficient.”

“It is promising that concerns about the unfairness of business rates are being listened to, although further reform to the business rates system is needed to provide business owners with the security they need. Pubs with a rateable value of under £100,000 will welcome the continuation of the £1,000 discount rate for a further year, but they alongside all other businesses under the current rating system will be seeking further assurances to give them confidence for the medium to long term future. Bringing forward the switch to the CPI inflation index to April 2018, and the ability for businesses to have rates revalued, will go some way to improving the fairness of the system in a measure that the Chancellor says will save businesses £2.3bn.”

“Those running small hospitality businesses will heave a sigh of relief that despite speculation, they won‘t be faced with expensive accounting admin as the Chancellor has decided to keep the threshold for VAT registration at £85,000, in recognition of small businesses as the backbone of the country’s economy.”

“Increasing the National Living Wage to £7.83 is positive for workers, but the question remains regarding where the stream of workers will come from after Brexit. Announcements regarding £20m investment in T-Levels to educate are promising, and how in actual terms young people will be inspired to build their careers in the hospitality industry remains to be seen.”