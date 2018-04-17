Chapman’s Finest Seafoods

The Chapman’s family have been involved in the seafood industry for over fifty years. Based in Grimsby in Lincolnshire Kevin & Paul Chapman use only the finest ingredients for their delicious range of Seafood Dishes. Our range of products are exciting, unique and loved by consumers.

Chapman’s supply over 450 independent Farm Shops, Delis and Garden Centres all over UK.

Rightfully proud of creating its fishcakes by hand using locally-sourced fish and potatoes, and fallowing the ‘founders’ mother’s classic recipe, the range now includes 7 different flavours.

As well as popular fishcakes, Chapman’s extensive selection now encompasses wellingtons, fish pies, fish in sauces, fish in breadcrumbs, luxury peeled prawns, king scallops, lemon sole goujons, fish bakes and plain frozen at sea fish fillets.

Our latest New products are Smoked Haddock, Leek and Mature Cheddar Mini Fishcakes, and Cod, Red Pepper and Chorizo Mini Fishcakes.

Our New Mini Fishcakes are quick and easy mid week treat! The ultimate combination. Specially selected fish with quality ingredients bring together a combination of flavours that work so well. These delicious flavours work in harmony to bring you the ultimate taste sensation!

There are plans for more products, with a healthy theme later in the year.

Visit www.chapmansfishcakes.co.uk for details of the full range.