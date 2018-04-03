Charity Fund Raising Pub Of The Year Shortlist Announced

Entries for the inaugural All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and PubAid “Charity Fund Raising Pub of the Year” have been judged by an expert panel and a shortlist agreed. The award is sponsored by Magners cider. The winners will be announced at a reception in the House of Commons on Tuesday 17th April.

The shortlisted pubs are:

– The Barrels, Hereford.

– The Swan, Thornbury, Bristol.

– The Crown, Radnage, Buckinghamshire.

– The Well Parc Hotel, Trevone, Padstow.

– The Logan Rock, Treen, Penzance.

– The New Inn, Enderby, Leicester.

– The Cabbage Patch, Twickenham.

– The Lord Nelson, Urmston. Manchester.

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, said “UK pubs raise over £100 million for charity every year and the quality of these entries demonstrates just why. Sixty-nine pubs entered in total and it was extremely difficult to choose just eight to go forward to the final.

“Many entrants had been supporting good causes for decades and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for national and local charities. They were highly imaginative in the way that they involved their regulars and staff in their charitable activity. This highlights once again why pubs are the heart of communities the length and breadth of the country”.