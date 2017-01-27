Charlie Hodson Wins The Great Sausage Roll Off 2017 at the Red Lion, Barnes

The Great Sausage Roll Off 2017 at the Red Lion, Barnes, the fifth year of the annual competition, proved to be the best yet with a record crowd watching the action. Hosted by award-winning beer and food writer Melissa Cole, 19 top chefs from across the country raised the bar of sausage roll creations in front of a panel of expert judges: Pierre Koffmann [The Berkeley], Mark Poynton [Chef Patron, Restaurant Alimentum], Dan Doherty [Chef Director, Duck and Waffle], Neil Rankin [Chef Patron, Temper] and Graham Garrett [The West House, Kent].

Charlie Hodson, Chef Director at Purple Plum Catering, was crowned winner with his sausage roll, called ‘From Norfolk with Love’, which celebrated the very best in Norfolk ingredients and paid homage to a British Classic.

Second place went to Alan Paton, Executive Chef at Stoke by Nayland Hotel Golf and Spa, [LOCATION] who cooked up a storm with his ‘Memories O’hame wi a littr fae the bard himself, Mr Rabbie Burns’(to be said in a West Coast accent).

Brendan Fyldes, Head Chef at Green and Fortune at Sea Containers, came in third place with his venison, mulled wine and apple roll.

As well as the plate for the judges, each competitor supplied samples of their entries, which were auctioned off to the hungry crowd in aid of Shooting Star Chase. Combined with a range of other fantastic auction items, the event raise over £1300 for this leading children’s hospice charity caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Read more about the chefs, judges, sausage rolls and Shooting Star Chase on Twitter, using the hashtag #rolloff. For further information on Shooting Star Chase, please visit www.shootingstarchase.org.uk