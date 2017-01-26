Meeting food safety standards just got easier for small businesses with the launch of Checkit Solo, a simple to use digital food safety system from market leader Checkit (www.checkit.net). It works out of the box and is available at a price point that enables single outlet food businesses to safeguard hygiene, ditch food safety paperwork and protect their revenues.

Checkit Solo gets rid of food safety paperwork and checklists, which are time-consuming to complete, check and file. The system will save at least a day of staff time every month and make life easier for owners and head chefs. The innovative digital food safety system costs just £199 and then £19.99 a month. It includes the handheld Checkit Memo, which comes pre-loaded with digital, food inspector approved, checklists based on the Food Standards Agency’s Safer Food Better Business, a smart wireless temperature probe, real-time alerts and secure online storage for food safety records.

When food hygiene tasks are due, they are automatically flagged on the Memo, making sure staff complete them – and if they are missed managers are immediately alerted. Digital food safety records are instantly created and timestamped as staff finish tasks and stored securely online, meaning they are always accurate, up to date and accessible from anywhere through a smartphone, PC or tablet.

