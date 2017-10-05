Chef Gabriel Rechisan Wins Kikkoman Masters 2017

Chef Gabriel Rechisan has beaten off stiff competition from top UK chefs to be crowned Kikkoman Masters 2017 champion.

Gabriel, 31 from 2 Michelin starred Gidleigh Park had 90 minutes to create a starter and main course. The challenge was completed under the watchful eyes of the judges and spectators at The Restaurant Show, Olympia.

Gabriel’s starter of Tuna Tartare followed by his main course of Chicken cooked in master stock, lovage rocks, garlic panncotta, chilled Umami broth has won him a 7- day trip to Japan.

Each dish had to use Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce, the world’s best-selling soy sauce, as an integral part of the recipe.

Brian Turner, CBE, competition compere and judge said; “Gabriel’s dishes looked and tasted wonderful, highlighting the perfect use of Kikkoman soy sauce”.

Gabriel said: “I’m delighted! I’ve really enjoyed taking part in the Kikkoman Masters 2017 competition and to be chosen as the winner is brilliant. All the dishes on show today were of a very high standard so I knew the competition was going to be tough, but I’m really thrilled to have won. A trip to Japan is a great prize and I can’t wait to experience the wonderful Japanese culture and cuisine.”

Kikkoman UK Manager, Bing-yu Lee said: The Kikkoman Masters gives innovative chefs the opportunity to showcase their creativity and skill and at the same time experience the quality, taste and versatility of Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce. The standard of entries was exceptionally high and Gabriel is a worthy winner.

The two runners up were Joseph Fallowfield, Sous Chef at Kota Restaurant and Fergus Wilford, Sous Chef at Cliveden House.