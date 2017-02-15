Chef Michael Wickham Wins Kikkoman Masters 2016

Chef Michael Wickham has beaten off stiff competition from top UK chefs to be crowned winner of Kikkoman Masters 2016.

Michael, 31, Sous Chef at The Royal Automobile Club in London had 90 minutes to create a starter and main course. The challenge was completed under the watchful eyes of the judges plus over a hundred spectators at The Restaurant Show, Olympia.

Michael’s starter of ‘Miso Glazed Scallop, Pak Choi, Pickles, Miso Broth’ followed by his main course of Venison cooked in spiced fond, sweet potato dumplings, kohlrabi, sesame’ have won him a 7 day trip to Japan.

Each dish had to use Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce, the world’s best-selling soy sauce, as an integral part of the recipe.

Brian Turner, CBE, competition compere and judge said; “Michael’s dishes looked and tasted wonderful, highlighting the perfect use of Kikkoman soy sauce”.

Michael said: “I’m delighted! I’ve really enjoyed taking part in the Kikkoman Masters 2016 competition and to be chosen as the winner is brilliant. All the dishes on show today were of a very high standard so I knew the competition was going to be tough, but I’m really pleased to have won. A trip to Japan is a great prize and I can’t wait to experience the wonderful Japanese culture and cuisine.”

Kikkoman UK Manager, Bing-yu Lee said: The Kikkoman Masters gives innovative chefs the opportunity to showcase their creativity and skill and at the same time experience the quality, taste and versatility of Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce. The standard of entries was exceptionally high and Michael is a worthy winner.

1st Runner Up was awarded to Ollie Hay of Nomura (Restaurant Associates). Ollie’s prize as 1st runner up is £350 of catering vouchers. 2nd Runner up was given to Paul O’Malley or Culcrech Castle Hotel, Fintry, Scotland, who wins £150 of catering vouchers.