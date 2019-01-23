LATEST NEWS
Chromecast For Hotels

January 23, 2019

Watch what you want, when you want. Chromecast for hotels allows guests to watch their own content on the hotel TV, providing a home from home experience.

WHAT IS IT?

Google Chromecast is a small device that plugs into a television’s HDMI socket, enabling the casting of media from a guest’s device to a hotel’s television, allowing access to content from apps such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Spotify.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Using a portable device (e.g smartphone, tablet) as a remote control, a guest can choose from a list of apps and simply “cast” the app’s content onto the TV. All that’s needed is a wifi connection and a TV’s HDMI port.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

Eight in ten UK adults (40 million people) watch catch-up TV and subscription services such as Netflix, and over 45 million people own a portable, smart device.

Chromecast enables a guest to watch their own content on the room’s big screen, providing the much sought after “home-from-home” experience.

DO I NEED A SMART TV?

No. A Chromecast unit turns a non-smart into a smart TV!

WHY IS A ‘HOSPITALITY CERTIFIED’ CHROMECAST NECESSARY?

Hospitality Chromecast is configured to prevent interference between rooms and housed in protective casing, preventing tampering and theft.

I’D LIKE TO KNOW MORE

To find out more, get in touch: info@airwave.tv or 0845 555 1212

