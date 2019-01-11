Cider At The Core Of UK Winter Market Success

Brothers Drinks Co. Reports Increase of Over 100% in LfL Sales Across 22 Christmas Markets

As the Christmas events draw to a close, Brothers Drinks Co, trading as The Showerings Cider Mill, has reported an increase of over 100% in like-for-like cider sales across UK winter markets for its Spiced Toffee Apple and Mulled Festival Ciders, as well as the recently-launched Mallets brand.

This surge in sales follows a very successful year for the Brothers cider brands generally, which grew by over 40% during the year. This is against a backdrop of 3.5% value growth for the total UK Cider category during 2018, taking the total market to £2.98 billion1.

The Brothers winter markets tour visited a total of 22 events including Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland which attracts 3 million visitors each year2 and saw Brothers positioned as the exclusive mulled cider brand served throughout the park.

Recent research reveals more than one third of Brits visit a Christmas market every year3, whilst food and drink spend at independent festivals is up 36% from 2008 to 2017.4

Emmy Webster, Senior Marketing Manager, comments: “The growth we have experienced over the winter period is testament to the hard work put in by everyone at Brothers. As the UK’s love of cider continues to grow, it’s important for us to offer something for every occasion. The winter markets have been a fantastic growth opportunity for us and we look forward to developing our brands further in this area during 2019.”