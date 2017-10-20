Classeq Boosts British Jobs With New Purpose-Built Factory

British-made, warewashing brand Classeq, has committed to a long-term manufacturing future in Britain, and opened its new specially designed factory in Stafford today (Wednesday 18th October).

To celebrate the opening, Classeq’s Technical Director, Gary Jones cycled all the way from Stafford to Meckenbeuren on Lake Constance in Germany, to deliver the factory’s door key to Classeq’s international headquarters – an epic 1,400 kilometres which took 11 days – where he presented the key to Jürgen and Ralph Winterhalter, amidst enthusiastic cheers from the company’s employees who all turned out to welcome him.

Since starting production in the UK in 1977 – marking 40 years of successful trading – Classeq has grown its foothold strongly across foodservice markets supplying, pubs, restaurants, hotels, cafes, and catering operators with an innovative range of warewashers for crockery and glasses.

Its machines are backed by a reputation for excellence and reliability, and are renowned for quality, speed and simplicity, enjoying features normally associated with a much higher price tag.

Producing over 15,000 warewashers each year, and now with capacity for long-term growth, the company employs over 50 people in the UK with around 40 jobs being created locally in Stafford. The new site has a show room facility where customers can see and experience the products first hand, including Classeq’s new and acclaimed, undercounter DUO range which was launched early in 2017.

Commenting on the investment into the UK and opening of the new facility, Managing Director David Smithson says:

“This is an incredibly exciting move in Classeq’s growth, and underpins our 100% commitment to our manufacturing future in the UK.

“We are delighted to be opening the doors of our new manufacturing facility today and supporting the local jobs market and community here in Stafford.

“In a category where the majority of white goods are manufactured overseas – we are proud to be investing in Britain and demonstrating that we can produce high quality machines that offer great value for money, and remain highly competitive in today’s market”.