Classeq Warewashing – Simply The Best!

Squeaky clean crockery and glasses are a must for any establishment. That’s why British-made-brand, Classeq Warewashing, offers the Hospitality Industry a range of great value, robust, easy to use (and maintain!), glass and dishwashing equipment.

Drawing off parent company’ Winterhalter’s heritage both for product development and unprecedented levels of service and customer support, Classeq has a range to suit every footfall, every type of catering establishment and most importantly, every budget. The innovative, newly launched under-counter collection from Classeq comprises of 13 different machines across two ranges (Standard and Duo), and offers customers space efficient, highly bespoke solutions to their warewashing. With new digital displays for clear visibility of programme and consistent dosing, alongside sustainable and energy efficient features plus easy to use controls, operators are guaranteed great results, wash after wash, backed up by fast service support when needed. Renowned for reliability, effective results and great value – check out Classeq on www.classeq.co.uk or phone Tel: 0844 225 9249