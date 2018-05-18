Clock The Duke And Have A Butchers At Byker …

Two of Tyneside’s oldest pubs are raising a glass to the future after receiving a new lease of life.

The Duke of Northumberland at Clayton Street and The Butchers Arms, at Shields Road, Byker, have each undergone a £250,000 refurbishment by Newcastle-based owners the Malhotra Group plc.

But, while both pubs have been given a contemporary look – with wood panelling, exposed brickwork and tiled walls – great care has also been taken to preserve their original features and celebrate their heritages.

The Duke of Northumberland is also known as The Clock because of the huge timepiece, which used to hang on the wall at the top of the building and served as a meeting point for city centre drinkers.

Built in the late 1700s as a private town house, it was converted into a pub in 1832, and is a firm favourite for home and away supporters going to the Newcastle United games at St James’ Park.

On the Shields Road in Byker, The Butchers Arms has been a pub since the 1800s and following the refurbishments, both venues now stocks premium and craft draught and bottled lagers, ciders and beers along with spirits, cocktails, wine and prosecco.

Atul Malhotra, operations director at Malhotra Group plc, said the investment will ensure each venue is well placed to continue serving drinkers for many years to come.

“The aim was to retain the unique character and atmosphere of each pub,” he said, “while ensuring they are as relevant to customers now as they as were when they first opened.

“So, while we’ve been sympathetic to the buildings, we’ve made sure there’s plenty to entertain 21st century customers.

“Both venues show live sport and hold various entertainment and karaoke nights along with drinks offers and promotions.”