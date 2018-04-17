Cloud-based EPOS App Gives Restaurants A Competitive Advantage

UK hospitality businesses are facing a storm of difficulties at the moment, ranging from rising food prices to staff shortages and extra-demanding customers.

So streamlining operations to keep costs at a minimum, while maintaining excellent customer service, is more important than ever. And an innovative cloud-based EPOS app is providing restaurateurs with the help they need to stay on top.

Silver – from NFS Technology Group – is a unique product that is now being used by 45,000 businesses all over the world, giving them easy online access to an end-to-end view of their business wherever they are.

Luis De Souza, Chief Executive of NFS Technology Group, said: “The app responds to a growing need from restaurants for simple online access to the real-time data that gives them a competitive edge in these difficult times.

“The app is simple to use on an iPad and gives you all the features you need to boost sales and improve efficiency.”

NFS Technology Group specialises in hospitality software, and it includes prestigious names such as Honest Burger, Coyote Ugly and Brew Dog among its customers.

NFS’ cloud-based EPOS system has been designed for flexibility and scalability, whether you’re an independent operator or a multi-site group.

Its easy-to-use interface means staff are up and running on the solution in hours. It provides marketing and loyalty-promoting capabilities and advanced business intelligence so restaurant owners can drill down on sales data in detail.

“Silver provides immediate ROI because it’s available at an affordable monthly cost that includes integrated loyalty, email marketing and inventory control – all backed by our 24/7 live customer support team,” said Luis.

