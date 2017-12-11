Cloud-based EPOS Gives Restaurants A Competitive Advantage

An innovative cloud-based electronic point of sale (EPOS) system is giving restaurateurs a complete view of their business – wherever they are.

Silver from NFS Technology Group is a unique and mature product – a leading EPOS system used by 45,000 businesses all over the world.

Luis De Souza, Chief Executive of NFS Technology Group, said: “We’ve introduced Silver to respond to a growing need from restaurants for easy online access to the real-time data that gives you a competitive edge.

“Silver is simple to use on an iPad and gives you all the features you need to boost sales and improve efficiency.

“We’ve designed it with flexibility in mind, and scalability, so Silver works whether you’re an independent operator or a multi-site group. And because it’s cloud-based you can keep an eye on your business performance wherever you are.”

Silver has an easy-to-use interface that means staff are up and running on it in hours. It provides marketing and loyalty-promoting capabilities and advanced business intelligence so restaurant owners can drill down on sales data in detail.

“Silver provides immediate ROI because it’s available at an affordable monthly cost that includes integrated loyalty, email marketing and inventory control – all backed by our 24/7 live customer support team,” said Luis.

