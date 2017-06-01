Coffee Shop Quality at the Touch of a Button!

Delivering a fresh, consistent and great tasting hot drink is becoming more important as the public become increasingly educated by high street coffee chains. An ever increasing range of hot drink menus, including espresso, flat white and latte macchiato is forcing manufacturers to innovate in order to bring the high street into the office.

Eden Kafevend has quickly adapted to ensure the maturing tastes of its customers are catered for, developing a coffee machine range that reflects the demanding needs of today’s caterer.

The diverse Melitta coffee machine is perfect for any catering environment. Simple and quick to operate with industry leading technology and reliability it delivers great tasting drinks that are consistent and professionally crafted. Large capacity bean hoppers provide an output of between 80 – 100 cups an hour and its large graphic display is perfect for self-service operation.

For further information contact 08083016483 or visit www.kafevendingmachines.co.uk