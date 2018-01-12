Collaboration Key To Tackling Environmental Issues

The ALMR today welcomed the Government’s acknowledgement of the hospitality sector’s innovative measures to reduce the environmental impacts of its operations.

Following the Prime Minister’s launch of the Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan, the association also committed to promoting further good practice across hospitality, though warned that consumer behaviour, rather than taxation is key to progress.

ALMR Chief Executive, Kate Nicholls, said “Our sector has been impressively proactive in addressing the environmental impacts of its activities, as the plan published today rightly recognised. Measures implemented voluntarily by eating and drinking out businesses, such as those on straws and stirrers, and loyalty points rewards bonuses for customers with reusable cups, have proved hugely effective in reducing environmental impacts and increasing reuse.

“It is this sort of actions that are changing consumer behaviours. That is where the solutions lie, not in taxing businesses already under significant commercial pressures, or deposit return schemes that place extra burdens on venues.

“We will keep on engaging our members on important environmental issues and will feed into the forthcoming consultation, working proactively to reduce the use of plastic and to promote recycling. We will also continue tackle litter and boost recycling through education and investment in capacity.”